3 comments

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 8 hours ago

    What is in the pack?

    300+ material icons set carefully crafted into 20 frequent categories:

    Account & User • Add & Plus • Alerts & Notification • Arrows • Charts • Devices • Date & Time • Delete & Close • Files & Folders • Message & Mail • Menu & Settings • Photo & Video • Pin & Location • Selection • Shopping & Finance • Smiles • Social • Sort & View • Text & Edit • Tools • Transport.

    Icons made as components & sorted with usability for better visual recognition.

    More categories is about to come soon!

    Direct download • https://gum.co/ptTjL (type $0 for free download)

    Icons usage live • https://youtu.be/k43MvTC95As

    1 point
  • Razvan from EpicCodersRazvan from EpicCoders, 1 hour ago

    This looks really good. Nice work on it. Crazy you are giving it for free!

    0 points