Material icons pack for Figma. Crafted as components library (setproduct.com)
9 hours ago from Kamushken Roman, Design systems developer
9 hours ago from Kamushken Roman, Design systems developer
Account & User • Add & Plus • Alerts & Notification • Arrows • Charts • Devices • Date & Time • Delete & Close • Files & Folders • Message & Mail • Menu & Settings • Photo & Video • Pin & Location • Selection • Shopping & Finance • Smiles • Social • Sort & View • Text & Edit • Tools • Transport.
Icons made as components & sorted with usability for better visual recognition.
More categories is about to come soon!
Direct download • https://gum.co/ptTjL (type $0 for free download)
Icons usage live • https://youtu.be/k43MvTC95As
This looks really good. Nice work on it. Crazy you are giving it for free!
Thanks, Razvan... Honestly was expected for more attention from community (
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now