Maze - Analytics for Invision Prototypes (maze.design)
11 hours ago from Ryan Hicks, Designer
11 hours ago from Ryan Hicks, Designer
Wow, I wasn't expecting seeing my product on DN so soon, created an account right away to answer any questions you guys might have!
The title for this post completely made me dismiss what this product actually does. Luckily I clicked since it's much more valuable than I thought.
Yes! This is a much needed product, well done.
Thank you very much!
Sweet! Going to give it a try
Is everything okay with your fonts?
Just saw that the fallback for PC isn't working, pushing a fix right now!
Thanks for reporting!
I like the pricing model a lot. Say what you want about the DN community being cheap assholes, but the best way to get people to buy into your product is by giving them a little taste of the tool.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now