Sell us your design website. Wasai — Digital Ventures. (wasai.co)
7 hours ago from Alex Dixon, Partner at Dixon & Moe (dixonandmoe.com)
Interesting. My buddy Charlie and I have been talking about something similar. I think if you have a good main business, just buying side projects in a relevant or adjacent space, then pointing the traffic to your main gig might work out to a lower CAC than buying ads.
Not saying that’s what this is, but def worth exploring.
Oh yeah. Sick design ;)
Yeah, we're experimenting with different models. Still in its early phases but excited to see where it leads. Thanks for the props!
