  • Yitong ZhangYitong Zhang, 2 hours ago

    Interesting. My buddy Charlie and I have been talking about something similar. I think if you have a good main business, just buying side projects in a relevant or adjacent space, then pointing the traffic to your main gig might work out to a lower CAC than buying ads.

    Not saying that’s what this is, but def worth exploring.

    Oh yeah. Sick design ;)

    • Alex DixonAlex Dixon, 7 minutes ago

      Yeah, we're experimenting with different models. Still in its early phases but excited to see where it leads. Thanks for the props!

