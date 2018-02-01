1 comment

  • Sagi ShrieberSagi Shrieber, 2 hours ago

    Hey everyone, in this episode we talked to Maria Giudice.

    Maria founded and led a design studio named ‘Hot Studio’ for over 15 years, which was eventually acquired by Facebook, where she became a Director of Product Design.

    Later on, she took another big leap, left facebook to take on the role of VP Creative at Autodesk, where she focused on building a customer-centric company and leading a design team of ‘change agents’.

    Recently, Maria left Autodesk and is now taking her time to contemplate her next career move.

    You're welcome to listen to this inspiring talk, and please let us know if you liked it :)

