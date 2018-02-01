Invision Studio will be Free (twitter.com)
9 hours ago from Norm Sheeran, Designer and Developer
9 hours ago from Norm Sheeran, Designer and Developer
Comes with a free Twitter feed of reasons why it's not working right now.
I suspect free with the InVision subscription.
Will it though? Also does anyone know how multiple designers working on one file works in Studio?
I thought this was always the case...
https://www.fastcodesign.com/90147212/uh-oh-invisions-free-new-tool-wants-to-kill-sketch-adobe-and-framer?ref=producthunt
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now