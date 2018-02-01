Figma raises $25 million Series B led by new Kleiner partner Mamoon Hamid (bloomberg.com)
12 hours ago from Zach Grosser, Designer in Amsterdam
12 hours ago from Zach Grosser, Designer in Amsterdam
In addition to Figma, there’s InVisionApp Inc., Bohemian BV’s Sketch, Zeplin Inc. and Bootstrap.
strange list.
There are a few oddities in the article. Like how if you're a "developer" you do "everything in Creative Cloud". Even if they were just ineptly referring to UX designers they'd still be wrong.
Bootstrap? lol
It's weird that Figma's start is partially due to Peter Thiel, didn't know that.
Almost makes up for Donald Trump!
They'll need every penny of that to compete with Invision's $235 million.
Invision HQ
If Figma enterprise can be hosted on our own servers, you've won our business.
Congrats to Figma though!
Adobe is probably vomiting all over the desk right now :D
...but with great money comes great responsibility
More money also means more aggressive marketing (reaching milestones), less customer friendly (just grow the sales-team to get new clients, churn rates are low in these professional fields due to "lock-in"). Time will tell.
adobe--- yeah, they oughta be. Figma, to me, is precisely what I was looking for. It's now my number one platform for designing on. I don't think it's possible to have been a bigger supporter of Adobe...I've been a fan-boy for years....been working on photoshop since version 2.... but, as they years went on, and my focus became more and more web/UI/UX related, it just didn't do the trick, and was holding me back. I was reluctant to get on the Sketch bandwagon, since I'd invested so much time and practice with Adobe...and then when Sketch suddenly became the defacto tool for UI/UX, I was worried that I'd missed the boat... then, whamo...FIGMA.... took barely a few moments to get comfortable using it, and it was exactly what I wanted... now...if only we could get some animation in there :) hopefully, that will come with time :) I also seriously hope they stay as customer friendly as they've been thus far. that's HUGE for the community at large...and they've been amazing thus far....
Hey Marcel, you're right in that we will be using a decent portion of this fundraise to develop the sales / marketing side of the organization + generally try to grow awareness. But that's not at the expense of the product or customer; we're continuing to invest most heavily in eng / design / support. This is a super competitive market and we will lose if we fall behind on the customer experience or our customers can be more productive elsewhere.
On "lock in" there are a few initiatives wrapping up in next few months that will make it easier to get data out of the product. We believe that we will have less adoption if we pursue aggressive data lock in strategies / that is ultimately bad for our business.
On a less pessimistic take, there's an arms race to see who can accomplish three things first:
More money can help Figma in the race for all three.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now