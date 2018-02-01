7 comments

  • Taylor PoeTaylor Poe, 12 hours ago

    Hey DN — excited to announce that we're opening up Haiku today. While we will still be in 'designer preview' we're so excited about the progress we've made over the last year that we think it's time to get it into your hands.

    Haiku is new breed of UI design tool where design effort weaves into the actual product. No more hand-off — instead of motion specs, red-lines, or painful back-and-forths — you're working on the same product as developers.

    We've gone to great lengths to make Haiku developer-friendly too. Today we're also open-sourcing Haiku Core (developer preview) — the renderer and design-as-code component format that drive Haiku.

    Where do Haiku-designed components work?

    • iOS
    • Android
    • The Web (vanilla HTML/JS and React today; more coming soon)

    Hope you're interested in checking it out! Please feel free to ask any questions.

  • Bruce Vang, 6 hours ago

    The live update from Sketch is a killer feature. This is going to be much faster than working in AE to Lottie.

    • Taylor PoeTaylor Poe, 4 hours ago

      Thanks! I can confirm that it feels amazing to be able to change assets from Sketch and see them update in an animation automatically. (Not to mention also auto-updating in a linked codebase where the animation is included!)

  • Thomas MathewThomas Mathew, 20 minutes ago

    Super exciting to see tools like this—will check this out ASAP.

    Are you aiming for feature parity with Lottie?

    • Taylor PoeTaylor Poe, 1 minute ago

      We actually support exporting to Lottie as well. After publishing your designed haiku you're able to choose to use either the Haiku Core or Lottie renderer/format. As for feature parity, we do plan to eventually support everything you can do in Lottie; e.g. masking and shape morphs. We're working on it!

  • Jimmy HookerJimmy Hooker, 3 hours ago

    This program is killer. I have found it crashing a few times, but it never lost my work. The concept and execution are there.

    I would love to see animate on a path, and to animate a path itself. That was the first animation I tried to make, and I saw you have a way to kinda do it by animating the x with linear and y with an ease-in cubic, but there's no way to draw a path, and it's very difficult to guestimate how to follow a potential path with your workaround.

    I wanted to make this mouse pointer click down and draw the loop. I know from your docs that this functionality is on the way, but man, it would make my day (and open my wallet) if this was possible.

  • Mattan IngramMattan Ingram, 3 minutes ago

    I would pay money for this.

