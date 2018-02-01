7 comments

  • Giovanni Frigo, 2 hours ago

    Been using it for quite some time. Nice redesign!

  • Timothy L.Timothy L., 5 hours ago

    If you want more information, we're also on ProductHunt today

  • Joe BlauJoe Blau, 1 hour ago

    What makes this better than Quicktime?

    • Elliott ReganElliott Regan, 18 minutes ago

      More file formats, and since it is open source, you can add features if you want to. Say, a watermark or something...probably.

    • Timothy L.Timothy L., 1 minute ago

      Like the other reply from Elliott, you can export your recording to multiple formats (all at the same time of the same recording, too), there's plugins to share your recording with different media sites (like imgur or giphy, etc.). The quality is the same as QuickTime (the highest you can realistically achieve without going crazy with filesizes) but with much more options to what you can do with the result

  • Emanuel SerbanoiuEmanuel Serbanoiu, 5 minutes ago

    I've been using Kap since it was first posted here and this update is awesome!

  • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, a minute ago

    Been using it for a while. Nicest I've found.

