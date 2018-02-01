Kap - Screen recording, now with plugins. Redesigned. (getkap.co)
5 hours ago from Timothy L., UI Designer and Developer for Hyper.is and getkap.co
Been using it for quite some time. Nice redesign!
If you want more information, we're also on ProductHunt today
What makes this better than Quicktime?
More file formats, and since it is open source, you can add features if you want to. Say, a watermark or something...probably.
Like the other reply from Elliott, you can export your recording to multiple formats (all at the same time of the same recording, too), there's plugins to share your recording with different media sites (like imgur or giphy, etc.). The quality is the same as QuickTime (the highest you can realistically achieve without going crazy with filesizes) but with much more options to what you can do with the result
I've been using Kap since it was first posted here and this update is awesome!
Been using it for a while. Nicest I've found.
