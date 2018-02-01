Getting promoted to a senior leadership position.

I'm the Lead Product Designer of a small team and recently approached my CEO about being promoted. He was open to the idea as he loves my work, but simply asked me to figure out what that looks like. He wanted to know how my new senior role will help the company. So I've been researching all the various titles of CDO, Head of design, VP of this SVP of that and what they do and to be honest I'm a bit overwhelmed.

I started to ask myself if I got the promotion what would I actually be doing differently? I can see longterm maybe how my role would change i.e. building and managing a team etc but short term I'm not to sure on at the moment. At my company we have different levels of design or creative. We have product design, brand design, and creative design. My goal is to run the product design team, but what is my title, what do I actually do day today?