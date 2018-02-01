Getting promoted to a senior leadership position.

I'm the Lead Product Designer of a small team and recently approached my CEO about being promoted. He was open to the idea as he loves my work, but simply asked me to figure out what that looks like. He wanted to know how my new senior role will help the company. So I've been researching all the various titles of CDO, Head of design, VP of this SVP of that and what they do and to be honest I'm a bit overwhelmed.

I started to ask myself if I got the promotion what would I actually be doing differently? I can see longterm maybe how my role would change i.e. building and managing a team etc but short term I'm not to sure on at the moment. At my company we have different levels of design or creative. We have product design, brand design, and creative design. My goal is to run the product design team, but what is my title, what do I actually do day today?

  Megan Clegg

    You didn't describe what you do day-to-day now, so it's kind of hard to say what will change for you.

    But I'm currently in a similar role (a Senior Designer who is the Lead for one of our agile teams) and the person who runs our product team has a VASTLY different day from me. She has the title of "Director" & her day to day responsibilities include:

    • managing stakeholder and partner team relationships (so, a lot of meetings)
    • shaping short-term strategy (both for the digital products but also for the business)
    • shaping long-term strategy (ESPECIALLY for the business)
    • reviewing & managing the team's working process
    • reviewing & managing the business's working process (to figure out where her team fits in)
    • resource management (hiring, etc)
    • mentoring/career counseling for her team members

    And related to the actual design work.... - reviewing work in progress to make sure it maps to all that shaping and strategizing she's been doing.

    Hope that helps.

  Matt Hollis

    I wouldn't get hung up on the job titles, but focus on the role you want to be doing. The title is just a name. List down what your current role entails, and then try to establish some areas that you can grow into, or feel you have the experience to improve. Things like mentoring and developing juniors. Establishing communication channels and work flows. Growing your teams etc etc What does "running the product design team" mean to you? Your CEO will be looking for you to establish HOW and WHY your will add value to the business.

    James Lane

      Whilst I agree that the title is just a name, it's another name that can look great on a CV for the future and shows how you can develop throughout a company.

      An issue I've come across in the past is growing your existing job title to more than it was ever intended to be, by doing more than the job spec originally asked of you.

      So the argument could be said that the OP may have already grown his existing role to something bigger - therefore the promotion is effectively what the OP may have been doing for a while now whilst still using the old outgrown job title.

      Charlie McCulloch

        Reading between the lines I think that's correct. If the OP can't immediately picture what would be different about this role then my guess is not a lot besides making it more obvious where certain responsibilities lie, setting long-term goals for the team, and more money :)

