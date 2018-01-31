If there were as many UI design tools as there were for architects and builders the world would look entirely different (medium.com)
8 hours ago from Tayler ODea, Editor / Partner at Digital Computer Arts
We are slowly getting there, I think. I remember back in the day there used to only be "web masters" (jacks of all trade) that were doing everything from design to hosting. Few years on, you didn't need to be a dev if you just loved designing. Then the UI design and UX design idea came about. And looking at it nowadays, design is split into loads of other disciplines. I think we are specialising as industry, don't know if we'll ever reach the architects level, though.
I disagrees with the UI titles - I think there silly. This is a good read. Architects are in trouble - this article didn't touch at all on the idea that government (US) has full control over this building industry and the titles it gives someone - example its harder to be an architect in this country than doctor of many disciplines. Construction industry is definitely and will definitely get left behind because regulations. Tech its easier.
When you design a user interface, you just need to imagine it, "draw" it and implement it. Then it can fail or succeed. You can likely iterate because you collect data on how those decisions are performing in the wild.
When an architect designs, let's say a facade, that design needs to be bounced between the engineers, the architect and the owner/contractor several times in a way that's not even relatable when you're building software. (In fact, the reason why the construction industry relies so much on Submittals, RFIs, Drawings, Punch List, etc, is because all the parties need to reduce liabilities and absolutely everything needs a traceable record.) Any small change might have a structural implication that can have cost implications that can lead to extra compromises... Then you also need to get the drawings approved by the city. That facade needs to respect certain architectural patterns if the building is located in x or y area.
Designing and coding an app can cost a lot of money but never as much as building real physical structures. When you build software, you can remove and add things with minimal cost. When you build physical structures, you build it once, and it needs to last "forever."
I get your point but it's really a pointless comparison. You will never see a proliferation of architectural design or structure design tools because there's little motivation to get all the required knowledge and then apply it with massive effort to produce a tool that still needs to be sold at a very high price to be slightly profitable.
This is an industry with incredibly high barriers to entry. It would take a lot more effort to build a decent tool in this space than what it takes nowadays to create any of the existing UI design tools.
I actually entirely disagree with you (no offense) that these arn't related - particularly because i have worked in the construction and engineering industry for over 30+ years (now I am in office/marketing dept.) and there are thousands of individuals in this space that crave new technologies and are entirely frothing at the month for people that can help implement paperless solutions, VR, safety tool, measuring, honestly anything. Have you ever seen what Viewpoint looks like? (its a program that was mentioned)? Its like the most archaic tool, the UI is horrible, it looks like an outdated Excel worksheet but is still a leader in the project management space created by accountants that most likely have never step foot onto a project site. You mentioned barrier to entry - I sorta laughed at this because the barrier to entry is the same - in fact its better because so many of us need basic mobile and web apps tailored to our business, for example our company made an app, hired someone to assist in the implementation and we have had over 20 other companies that use it, its a simple safety checklist. The thing this girl is calling for are more tools that can help broaden the spectrum of technologist within this industry, not even broaden, simply introduce them. Final, more software for construction would not at all deter the safety or structural integrity of a building, road, bridge - sorry but i can't tell you how many times I have been out on field and see projects getting physically built with outdate plans because there on paper, imagine if they got a ping and they were fresh digital red lines - i could go on and on. (sorry for the rant).
Coming from a construction marketing background - yes the con industry needs more design minded and tech savy individuals
