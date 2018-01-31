A seat at the table.
10 hours ago from Pablo Stanley, Designer at https://carbonhealth.com/ Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv
10 hours ago from Pablo Stanley, Designer at https://carbonhealth.com/ Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv
haha nice touch on the 2008 vs. 2018 buttons. How do we get designers to become more extroverted and own our ideas? After all, every decision we make affects the final product
By making us check our ideas through use of 2 very simple questions:
There's more to that second question but it's a good starting point.
so much good love the buttons, love the shirts, love the thought process lo;
You hit the nail on the head with this one, bravo!
Hey Pablo, could you explain the 2018 panel? I'm not sure I have the same read you do on the state of designers having a seat at the table.
This is personal experience, but I don't think I know a lot of designers reluctant to participate in company decisions. If anything, it seems that this is the year of our industry reckoning with what it means to have a seat at the table:
If anything, I don't know if we ever sat at this proverbial table. If you look at the upper stratum of most large orgs, you'll find very few design people there. Seems like most of the time, we are subsumed under PM, marketing or eng.
I'm obviously not Pablo, but I've taken more of a business role lately, in trying to earn new business and interacting with our clients and not just the end-user.
Obviously, this depends on your product, industry, and the beliefs and values of your organization.
The key is framing your story and sharing why usability/design is key.
Point 1: User advocacy should align with business objectives, since happy users = repeat business or continued business. For my organization, we view it from a mission model perspective, which is defining what the bare minimum to accomplish their assigned mission from two perspectives, the end-user and the person providing the funding.
Between user advocacy, use a cost-benefit analysis to determine what's acceptable? Does it cost an tremendous amount of money versus little benefit to the user? Or is it detrimental to the user, and still expensive? If the user abandons using it, or they cannot complete the intended task, or have an extremely painstaking process.
Basically, is there going to be a return on your investment? If no, then sometimes it needs to be cut. Watching those pain points and testing them can be indicators of if there is an ROI.
Point 2: Tradeoff between polish and speed of shipping, this is a tricky one, since it's really dependent on what it needs to accomplish. For my organization, it needs to be close to perfect before shipping most things, since we do very very very costly work. And then take into account, is your organization good at going back with updates? Or no? If you're a B2C startup, get in the market as soon as there's a fringe benefit for your intended user. If you're managing complex space systems, that better be near perfect.
Point 3: It really depends on what you think of your product. I work at a large aerospace company, some people think we're the devil incarnate, but I think we provide national security, science & technology solutions that help keep the world turning and push human society forward (like space telescopes). So, I would say, are you proud of your work? Where do you see if helping people? Ask your friends that don't work at your organization.
You have many stakeholders, your users, your leadership, your coworkers, and/or your shareholders.
I'm lucky enough to still do UX research & design, while combining it with business development and mission engineering.
In any organization, it's about showing results, if you're an NGO/non-profit how many people are you helping? If you're a governmental organization, are you advancing your mission? If you're a for-profit company, are you earning maintaing, creating long-term value, and building new opportunities? And with the growth of social entrepreneurship are you helping people and making money?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now