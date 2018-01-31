The only website that lets you filter video online (kapwing.com)
10 hours ago from Julia Enthoven, Entrepreneur
Nice work. I've been looking for something like this for a while, where I can paste a link and filter the video directly.
Would be cool if I could adjust the filter strength but other than that nice job with the tool
Pretty interesting tool - I like the landing page. Nice that I can use it on desktop since it's easier to edit YouTube videos and my GoPro footage
Home page is a little busy but I like the unique concept. Best of luck with the project
Just want to say I love your About Us page!
