5 comments

  • James Parker, 14 minutes ago

    Nice work. I've been looking for something like this for a while, where I can paste a link and filter the video directly.

    1 point
  • Tony Cho, 2 minutes ago

    Would be cool if I could adjust the filter strength but other than that nice job with the tool

    1 point
  • Max Jourell, 1 minute ago

    Pretty interesting tool - I like the landing page. Nice that I can use it on desktop since it's easier to edit YouTube videos and my GoPro footage

    0 points
  • Emily Marin, 13 minutes ago

    Home page is a little busy but I like the unique concept. Best of luck with the project

    0 points
  • Chris Gallello, 6 minutes ago

    Just want to say I love your About Us page!

    0 points