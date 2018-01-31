10 comments
Eerik Kivistik, 9 hours ago
This is a work in progress tool for when you just need to demo/share something quickly that needs to be served over HTTP.
Caleb Sylvest, 9 hours ago
This is great. Love the idea!
Eerik Kivistik, 9 hours ago
Any thoughts on what I should add? The first thing I was thinking: a pretty directory listing for people who want to host something other than a web demo.
Caleb Sylvest, 3 hours ago
Yeah, I'm not really sure. I'm trying to think what a use cases people would have.
- Share a demo project
- Host a site anonymously
- Host something temporarily (hey if it works for Snapchat there must be a self-deleting use case for a webpage)
- ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Eerik Kivistik, 1 minute ago
Yeah, I was thinking of generating different landing pages for various types of content.
Jack Bach, 5 hours ago
command line support? like surge.sh
Eerik Kivistik, 5 hours ago
That's a good idea. If more people start using it, I think I'll do that!
Daniel Box, 35 minutes ago
Ability to pick the subdomain name?
Eerik Kivistik, 20 minutes ago
Yeah, already playing around with that idea actually. Wanted to get the first prototype out ASAP.
Daniel Box, 1 minute ago
Thanks for making!
