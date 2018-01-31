AMA: All About Extensibility in Adobe XD

Note: For those of you adding questions or comments after 5pm PDT, we will respond during the following workday (most of our team is based in San Francisco). Thanks and have a good day or night!

Hey everyone,

We’re back in 2018 for another AMA. Last week we released an update for Adobe XD that includes support for popular 3rd party integrations (Zeplin, Avocode, Sympli, ProtoPie, and Kite Compositor) and file previews from Dropbox. We will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today we’re excited to talk about the future of extensibility in XD. This is something on the horizon and will include support for in-app plugins on Mac and Windows that allow anyone to extend XD with additional tools, commands, and panels. As the team makes progress towards that goal, we wanted to hear from you about how you find, use, and develop extensions/plugins for your UX workflow.

He’re a few of the plugin use cases that we have heard from the community:

  • Content generation: Fill in areas with content like text, images, etc.

  • Asset export: Pre-process items before exporting like wrapping screens in a mockup; apply custom batch export commands

  • Data import: Bring in data from outside sources like websites and databases

  • Code generation: Generate code snippets from designs and prototypes

  • Custom edit commands: Modify selected objects or batch edits across a document

  • Web service: Connect with a web-based platform

Are these the most important areas around extensibility for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see related to extensibility? If you use plugins or extensions as part of your daily workflow, which ones are the most important to you?

Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Cheers, Kyle

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 7 hours ago

    Native “Content Generation” and “Data Import” is freaking great! Congrats on making this feature a reality.

    EDIT: Oops, sorry, I misread. I thought it was a feature that had been already implemented. I think “Content Generation” would be a great use case for a plugin :)

    • Kyle Galle, 7 hours ago

      Hi Pablo, thank you for the excitement. The team still has work to do before it is available in XD; though it sounds like you would be thrilled to have it when it is ready!

      • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 6 hours ago

        Oh, sorry! I thought it was a new update! I saw that on the list and got super excited. I now see it's about the opportunity to have it as a plugin. Yeah, I think this is something that really helps to make product design more efficient and feel more “real.”

        • Kyle Galle, 6 hours ago

          Thanks Pablo! Glad this use case would be helpful to you in your design work.

  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 8 hours ago
    • Design/Asset Mangement System -> dont mean handoff
    • Record and apply Actions like in PS

    Besides the plugins. I am more interessted in the eco system. If i had to go over the current adobe „store“ i am out. The experience should be easy, install and go. The management should also be easy, here is where sketch falls behind. Also how to implement in to the ui, i hated in sketch while everything is positioned stupidly, anima for example. The extensions/plugins should be developable for huge group. Think about the sketch developer community it is big, you should consider the impact.

    • Kyle Galle, 7 hours ago

      Hi Jan, I appreciate the feedback! The team is thinking about how to make using plugins simple. If you don't mind sharing, could you share how you would prefer to manage plugins as well as how they display in app?

      • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 5 hours ago

        Hey Kyle,

        For sure. I would suggest to get use of all the space you've got :-P

        The tabbar for example where Design and Prototype is placed. I could imagine that there could be other tabs for Invision, Marvel or other plugins that are intense or need something big to display.

        For smaller easier tools i think they can enter the toolbar with a dedicated icon or also the inspector depending on what the usage is. Maybe you can also introduce a similar toggle functionality for the layers/elements. I like the idea of the apple UI concept of editing toolbars, with drag and drop n stuff. Maybe something like this is achievable?

        Regarding the management i could imagine to use the toggle for layers/elements for this. Just another "tab" where you can use more space and place enough info there. I am not sure where I would position the settings for plugins alone because Adobe XD itself has no setting area. :-D

        I know it sounds maybe looney but, it don't like the way how it is implemented in sketch right now. Anima looks like that and placed there, invision with craft like that, the hole area can get sometimes so cluttered with unnecessary visual stuff. It is like an incarnation of the end 90s era browser cluttered with toolbars and everything is blinking, ya know.

        But i still like the way sketch is handling of the plugins right now, just an easy file, open it, wait, thats it. Thats so simple, but sometimes i like stores as well to find new stuff.

        I have taken time to sketch something out, because i was bored ;-)

        Example

        • Kyle Galle, 5 hours ago

          Thank you for a very detailed reply!! Yes, I am with you on avoiding cluttered toolbars and blinking icons. I have asked some of the technical folks from the team to respond with more insights about how they're thinking about the UI for extensibility.

        • Peter Flynn, 1 minute ago

          Hi Jan,

          I've been working on our plans for extensibility here on the XD team and your suggestions very closely align with the design direction we're heading! It's important to us to keep the XD UI's clean and streamlined feel even as you add plugins. We want plugins to add minimal UI clutter, and blend in with the look & feel of the rest of XD's UI.

          We're also aiming to make it smooth and easy to install and manage plugins – and also to get started developing them!

          What plugin management features are most important to you? I assume you're talking about things like updating, disabling, or uninstalling plugins you already have installed?

  • Andrew Hersh, 2 hours ago

    I've got nothing along those lines, since I just started using XD a week or so ago. My question, and main annoyance with the program, is when will we be able to designate elements as "fixed" on art boards that scroll?

    • Kyle Galle, 1 hour ago

      Hi Andrew, thank you for the note. The team is actively working on bringing fixed elements and scrollable areas this year. I hope to be able to share more soon. If you haven't already, add your vote here. If you don't mind sharing, why'd you decide to try XD?

      • Andrew Hersh, 1 hour ago

        Went ahead and added my vote.

        I decided to try XD because I came across a project that is perfect for it. I've got a freelance job where I have tremendous freedom to create the product, and XD allows me to create features pretty much as quickly as I can think of them. It's a fantastic hybrid of Illustrator and something like Webflow. It contains all of the Illustrator-type tools I need for web design, and none of the ones I don't need. It also has the functionality to make things clickable, but none of the logic requirements of actually creating a document that will display correctly in a browser, which allows me to design visually and with certain constraints, but I can put off the work of figuring out how to make everything work until later.

        I haven't been using it very long, but that's my impression of it so far, at least.

        • Kyle Galle, a minute ago

          Thanks Andrew! Glad to hear that XD is helping you tackle this project! Feel free to stay connected with us on Twitter and Facebook.

    • Ciaran Madigan, 18 minutes ago

      How can Adobe say they're out of beta with XD when their prototypes can't replicate the most basic functionality of an app?

      • Kyle Galle, a minute ago

        Hi Ciaran, the team is actively working on this and is eager to deliver it as soon as its ready.

