AMA: All About Extensibility in Adobe XD

Hey everyone,

We’re back in 2018 for another AMA. Last week we released an update for Adobe XD that includes support for popular 3rd party integrations (Zeplin, Avocode, Sympli, ProtoPie, and Kite Compositor) and file previews from Dropbox. We will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today we’re excited to talk about the future of extensibility in XD. This is something on the horizon and will include support for in-app plugins on Mac and Windows that allow anyone to extend XD with additional tools, commands, and panels. As the team makes progress towards that goal, we wanted to hear from you about how you find, use, and develop extensions/plugins for your UX workflow.

He’re a few of the plugin use cases that we have heard from the community:

Content generation: Fill in areas with content like text, images, etc.

Asset export: Pre-process items before exporting like wrapping screens in a mockup; apply custom batch export commands

Data import: Bring in data from outside sources like websites and databases

Code generation: Generate code snippets from designs and prototypes

Custom edit commands: Modify selected objects or batch edits across a document

Web service: Connect with a web-based platform

Are these the most important areas around extensibility for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see related to extensibility? If you use plugins or extensions as part of your daily workflow, which ones are the most important to you?

Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

