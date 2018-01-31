4 comments

  • Gabriel AnghelGabriel Anghel, 33 minutes ago

    The, navigation was a little bit confusing at first. It took some time to see the 1 min, 1 hour, 1 day tabs. Maybe more emphasis on the top nav when using the arrows, or put both navigations on the same line. Other then that looks nice.

    2 points
  • Mark O'NeillMark O'Neill, 3 hours ago

    I had no real issue with the navigation.

    What a great website – I really enjoyed the 2:44 that I spent browsing. It is engaging and doesn't feel like it is trying to push a product. When the product was introduced I was genuinely curious about it because you had gained my trust.

    I am not sure that the home button takes the user back to the right place. Rather than going to the intro screen I think it should go to the 10,000BC 1 minute screen.

    Great work.

    1 point
    • Bobby AndersonBobby Anderson, 24 minutes ago

      I had the opposite conclusion, when I got introduced to the product I dropped off immediately and what I had considered a good learning experience up until that point a waste of time almost to the point of being suckered by a marketing campaign.

      0 points
      • Mark O'NeillMark O'Neill, 1 minute ago

        I guess you win some and lose some.

        I assumed from the start that the site was trying to sell something (or why go to all that effort) but appreciated the experience. As marketing campaigns go it is quite a subtle approach and allows you to have your fun before even mentioning the product.

        What were you expecting? And why does the end point being a product devalue something you said you enjoyed? Sorry, I realise that sounds confrontational – I don't mean it to be, I just want to understand your viewpoint.

        0 points