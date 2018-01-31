Site Feedback: Relativity Of Time (relativityoftime.net)
6 hours ago from Marco Pedrettini, UI Designer
The, navigation was a little bit confusing at first. It took some time to see the 1 min, 1 hour, 1 day tabs. Maybe more emphasis on the top nav when using the arrows, or put both navigations on the same line. Other then that looks nice.
I had no real issue with the navigation.
What a great website – I really enjoyed the 2:44 that I spent browsing. It is engaging and doesn't feel like it is trying to push a product. When the product was introduced I was genuinely curious about it because you had gained my trust.
I am not sure that the home button takes the user back to the right place. Rather than going to the intro screen I think it should go to the 10,000BC 1 minute screen.
Great work.
I had the opposite conclusion, when I got introduced to the product I dropped off immediately and what I had considered a good learning experience up until that point a waste of time almost to the point of being suckered by a marketing campaign.
I guess you win some and lose some.
I assumed from the start that the site was trying to sell something (or why go to all that effort) but appreciated the experience. As marketing campaigns go it is quite a subtle approach and allows you to have your fun before even mentioning the product.
What were you expecting? And why does the end point being a product devalue something you said you enjoyed? Sorry, I realise that sounds confrontational – I don't mean it to be, I just want to understand your viewpoint.
