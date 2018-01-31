Can you share any examples of a good project write up?
15 hours ago from Terrell Griffith, Designer / Lover / Friend
I'm working on my portfolio and I'm looking for examples of portfolio sites or articles that take the viewer through each part of a project and explains decisions that were made. Portfolios/articles that focus on apps/digital products would be perfect, but anything is appreciated.
Thanks!
