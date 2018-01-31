Can you share any examples of a good project write up?

I'm working on my portfolio and I'm looking for examples of portfolio sites or articles that take the viewer through each part of a project and explains decisions that were made. Portfolios/articles that focus on apps/digital products would be perfect, but anything is appreciated.

Like so.

Thanks!

  • Troy Bergland, 10 minutes ago

    I must agree with Kishore, Ueno has fantastic write-ups. A colleague of mine runs Case Study Club, which I've found to be my personal favourite for case studies.

    I also think Jack Morgan and Kyle Thacker do very well in documenting their work, but it might not be exactly what your looking for. Additionally, copywriter Samuel Burrows should be a huge inspiration to anyone who wants to write exceptional copy.

    Good luck!

  • Kishore SKishore S, 20 minutes ago

    I'd say these 2 are always on the top of my list:

    https://ueno.co/

    http://heartbeat.ua/

    I've seen some kickass case studies on Medium before, but they are all one-off. Only a few agencies out there are rock solid!

