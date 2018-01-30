3 comments

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), a minute ago

    Are the logo and headline supposed to be jammed up against the left edge on smaller screens? Because it is.

    0 points
  • Andrew Hersh, 1 minute ago

    Do you really "guarantee" award winning sites?

    I do enjoy your site, but I'd point out that your content often didn't show up until it was almost off the screen already on mobile. I'd do some more testing there. I'm visiting on a Pixel 2 and it was a little cumbersome to have to scroll so slowly and wait for content to show up.

    0 points
  • Tayler ODeaTayler ODea, 1 minute ago

    Love the font and logo

    0 points