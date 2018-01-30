Redesigned our Agency in Denver, completed re-branded, new look, logo, and website and includes a new Business Model - beta version is live (studiominted.com)
Are the logo and headline supposed to be jammed up against the left edge on smaller screens? Because it is.
Do you really "guarantee" award winning sites?
I do enjoy your site, but I'd point out that your content often didn't show up until it was almost off the screen already on mobile. I'd do some more testing there. I'm visiting on a Pixel 2 and it was a little cumbersome to have to scroll so slowly and wait for content to show up.
Love the font and logo
