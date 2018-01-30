Teamarooo - Employee off-boarding made easy

Hi everyone, I am one of the creators of Teamarooo which allows you to easily revoke an employee's access to all your services within a single platform. The idea came to me from my personal experience in my own startup. Long story short, I forgot to remove an ex-employee from our AWS account and for one whole year, he still had access to all our servers and that scared me as hell.

The idea of Teamarooo is giving you, as an Admin, a list of all your employees using all your services. You just need to connect your services to Teamarooo and we automatically give you the list of all your employees with the option to revoke their access to one/all your services. You can either search by employee or service. That simple. No need for "Single Sign On", 1Password or an Excel sheet to track your employees and services. You can start using Teamarooo without any change of your services, it is almost "plug-and-play" ;)

We are preparing to launch our Beta version and you can Sign Up now to be among the first to use Teamarooo. We will support many services such as Bitbucket, Github, AWS, Google Analytics, Microsoft Azure among many others. You can also propose other services you use so we can integrate them, the idea is to support as many services as possible.

I want to know your opinion in such a service, all feedback is welcome ;) Thanks!

Website: https://teamarooo.com/