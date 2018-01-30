Examples of Design System Sketch Files?
11 hours ago from Taylor Palmer, UX Designer @ Lucid Software
Hi all,
I'm in the middle of reorganizing our component library for my team at Lucid (makers of Lucidchart). Our design system started out nice and clean about a year ago and has grown unruly, so I'm recategorizing and starting over fresh.
Can you point me towards any Sketch files of a neatly organized design system?
Thanks!
If you're wondering, here's what it looks like right now:
