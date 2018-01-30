React-Native theme for Bucks UI Kit by EpicPxls (react-native-bucks.epicpxls.com)
12 hours ago from Razvan from EpicCoders, creator of EpicPxls.com
Hey guys. Today we want to show off our new react-native theme we built over our other financial ui kit called Bucks. We decided to offer you guys a 30% off if you decide to try it.
There is also a sample you can download here if you are interested: https://www.epicpxls.com/items/bucks-ui-kit
I got your previous kit and I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of it. Will see if the new client likes this new one and I'll probably get it as well.
Well done!
Yayyy. Thanks a lot man! :)
That's nice. I love that there is a 30% discount for us designer newsers :)) haha :D It looks nice Good job.
Hey Thanks a lot for the comment.
