Framer Stories is an homage to the people and process behind your favorite products (framer.com)
12 hours ago from Asha Indralingam, Content Strategist @ Framer
Today we’re proud to introduce a new page on our site that highlights the best editorial about and by our amazing community. From articles to in-depth interviews to testimonials, see how designers and companies around the world are using Framer to make products and features you know and love.
That's interesting. I love when you guys promote your users.
This looks fantastic.
Medium's logo should be updated.
