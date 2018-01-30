4 comments

  • Krijn Rijshouwer, 5 hours ago

    Today we’re proud to introduce a new page on our site that highlights the best editorial about and by our amazing community. From articles to in-depth interviews to testimonials, see how designers and companies around the world are using Framer to make products and features you know and love.

  • Razi Tudorevici, 13 minutes ago

    That's interesting. I love when you guys promote your users.

  • Benjamin den BoerBenjamin den Boer, a minute ago

    This looks fantastic.

  • Fenx WanFenx Wan, 3 minutes ago

    Medium's logo should be updated.

