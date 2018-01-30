4 comments

  • Ktryn Dsrs (English is my 2nd language)Ktryn Dsrs (English is my 2nd language), 1 hour ago

    Reduce file size does not seems to change anything concerning images on my side.

    Png compression before importation used to work, but I just tested it with the version 48 to make sure that what I said is true.

    The result is that direct jpeg drag'n drop seems to be more space efficient than my pre compressed PNG…!

    My conclusion is that the importation of images seems to have changed. It is a good to know… I'l stop telling people to do that, And I'l now simply directly drag jpg files!

  • Ktryn Dsrs (English is my 2nd language)Ktryn Dsrs (English is my 2nd language), 4 hours ago

    As I often tell everyone… Because Sketch convert imported files too png format, for the sake of your file size, I highly recommend to convert images to png then compress them using Pngyu before importing them

