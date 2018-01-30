Not so bad teaser website from Mercedes-benz (mercedes-benz.com)
13 hours ago from Johanna Jaskowska, Visual & Interaction designer
I'd honestly just prefer a play button so I don't have to endlessly hold the mouse click…
It's kind of killing my hand here. :)) The video is cool but a little too long for my taste.
The video seems to be infinite actually. (:
Might as well be. Didn't make it past 2 seconds.
Eh not so great for me, who really wants to sit holding down their mouse to watch this?
