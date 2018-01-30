Ask DN: 500 Error for DN Notificaitons?

For the last couple months I've been getting a 500 error when navigating to my notifications page. Does anyone else have this issue?

  • Gavin AnthonyGavin Anthony, 2 hours ago

    My notifications page does show up, but it only shows notifications from over a year ago... It does show me new notifications but after I view them, they are removed from the list. Not sure what's happening there.

    • Sam SolomonSam Solomon, 4 minutes ago

      This is what happened to me for a while. It wasn't a huge bother, so I didn't worry about it.

      I'm a pretty old member, #484. I wonder if there is a certain number of notifications that a User reaches that causes the issue?

  • Razvan from EpicCodersRazvan from EpicCoders, 1 hour ago

    I noticed this as well. Kind of sad really. I was expecting that Tiny would keep this community going but seems to be dying. :(

  • Renee PRenee P, 3 hours ago

    I had that problem for many months about a year or two ago, but it just miraculously fixed itself one day and I haven't had an issue since.

  • barry saundersbarry saunders, 1 minute ago

    yeah I've been getting this for months.

