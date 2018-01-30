Designing with Dotgrid...!
12 hours ago from Russell Wyatt, Graphic Designer at College of William & Mary
Found this really cool, super simple app. Some of you may have found it. Some of you may not have.
I kind of feel in love with its simplicity and that you when you save your file it automatically saves it as a png, svg and a native .dot which I thought was awesome. Here is the link if anyone wants to download themselves and go crazy with it.
I think I am going to build some simple logos and maybe an icon set with it. I mean what better way to constrain and push yourself than to have to adhere to this apps limitations.
I would love to hear everyone's thoughts on the app. Try it out and let me know what you think.
