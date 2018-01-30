Designing with Dotgrid...!

Found this really cool, super simple app. Some of you may have found it. Some of you may not have.

I kind of feel in love with its simplicity and that you when you save your file it automatically saves it as a png, svg and a native .dot which I thought was awesome. Here is the link if anyone wants to download themselves and go crazy with it.

Dotgrid

I think I am going to build some simple logos and maybe an icon set with it. I mean what better way to constrain and push yourself than to have to adhere to this apps limitations.

I would love to hear everyone's thoughts on the app. Try it out and let me know what you think.

Follow me out on: Dribbbble @rwyatt86 Twitter @rwyatt86 Instagram @rwyatt86

Thanks for reading and happy exploring!