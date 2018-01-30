Design tool recommendations for in-house designers using Windows machines

Many large in-house design and product teams in SE Asian companies have only Windows machines. Many of these companies are slow due to internal bureaucracies, but also due to their slow and antiquated tools. There have been a lot of advances in web-based tools and other nifty things. (Sketch and many of the tools I rely on are very mac-centric.)

I'd love tool suggestions for Windows or web based tools that can replace sketch or other mac-only tools. I am particularly curious to hear from designers trapped in the Windows world.

  • ichik umerichik umer, 7 hours ago

    Figma is good enough already to be a full-time Sketch replacement.

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 7 hours ago

    FYI

    Most large companies buy Adobe products. I'd be interested to know why you think that being in a Windows environment automatically means it slows down a production workflow however, it seems like a very mac-centric point of view to me.

    Note: I use both Mac and Windows in my workflow day to day

    • Matthew GreenMatthew Green, 6 hours ago

      @Aaron, Excellent point! I honestly forgot about XD.

      I worked at an in-house firm in DC until 2011 - long before adobe xd and at that time I loved illustrator with art boards and shared symbols. I moved to SE Asia in 2012 and maybe do have too mac-centric a view. Most (okay many- non mac/startups) businesses that I talk to now talk to use - egad powerpoint and balsamiq for ux deliverables.

      I was hoping that there was a standalone - non-subscription based alternative for windows.

      I'll give XD another look. Thanks for the advice.

      • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 10 minutes ago

        For deliverables etc, I find Marvel pretty decent. To be honest, I don't like XD much, but in saying that, I do a lot of my UI mockups directly in html/typescript haha.

        • Matthew GreenMatthew Green, a minute ago

          For enterprise applications with transactional elements (data tables, forms etc) , I also love to go from sketching (actual pencil) to html code + css. It seems faster than a million screens on art boards, but I always thought I was weird. I still design smaller interactions with sketch... or by sketching. Thanks for sharing.

  • Jrtorrents Dorman , 6 hours ago

    Let me guess.. you probably haven’t touched a windows machine in10 years?

    Theres Affinity, Figma, Adobe XD... Invision Studio will have a windows version.

    • Matthew GreenMatthew Green, 6 hours ago

      Outside of visual studio, you are totally right. I should not talk smack about Windows. Thanks for the teachable moment.

    • Jake BarryJake Barry, 4 hours ago

      I’ve been using Affinity Designer on Windows and find it to be far more intuitive than Illustrator (and faster). There are a few feature they haven’t built yet (like Image Trace), but overall an excellent tool.

  • Timothy McKennaTimothy McKenna, 31 minutes ago

    For UI work, we use UXPin. Visual design, we're still on Adobe, but once Affinity Publisher becomes a reality, I want to move my team off of Adobe products.

  • Rahul KumarRahul Kumar, 1 hour ago

    Sketch - Adobe XD

  • Mihai Petrea, a minute ago

    Hey,

    We're using Adobe XD and its perfect for what we need. We do however wait for Invision Studio to be released and test it :)

