Design tool recommendations for in-house designers using Windows machines

Many large in-house design and product teams in SE Asian companies have only Windows machines. Many of these companies are slow due to internal bureaucracies, but also due to their slow and antiquated tools. There have been a lot of advances in web-based tools and other nifty things. (Sketch and many of the tools I rely on are very mac-centric.)

I'd love tool suggestions for Windows or web based tools that can replace sketch or other mac-only tools. I am particularly curious to hear from designers trapped in the Windows world.