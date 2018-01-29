6 comments

  • Elliott ReganElliott Regan, 1 minute ago

    This might not be possible in Sketch, but can you animate stroke properties? Namely, stroke-offset.

    0 points
  • Matt BashamMatt Basham, 2 hours ago

    Do you plan on adding any interactive features for prototyping?

    0 points
    • Or Arbel, 2 hours ago

      Hey Matt,

      We do plan on adding interactive features such as states, triggers, and events. But not only for prototyping, it will be for exporting actual code as well.

      1 point
      • Matt BashamMatt Basham, 1 minute ago

        Sounds cool!

        0 points
      • Elliott ReganElliott Regan, 9 minutes ago

        Neat! JS code or native Android/iOS? I feel like there are a lot of interaction tools that will generate native code, but I haven't found anything that does good JS code.

        Bodymovin' support would be perfect!

        I just read your FAQ. I see you do have Bodymovin' (Lottie) support as a planned feature. Can't wait.

        0 points
  • Or Arbel, 2 hours ago

    0 points