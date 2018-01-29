Timeline for Sketch — First batch is out! (blog.animaapp.com)
5 hours ago from Or Arbel, Co-Founder @ Anima
This might not be possible in Sketch, but can you animate stroke properties? Namely, stroke-offset.
Do you plan on adding any interactive features for prototyping?
Hey Matt,
We do plan on adding interactive features such as states, triggers, and events. But not only for prototyping, it will be for exporting actual code as well.
Sounds cool!
Neat! JS code or native Android/iOS? I feel like there are a lot of interaction tools that will generate native code, but I haven't found anything that does good JS code.
I just read your FAQ. I see you do have Bodymovin' (Lottie) support as a planned feature. Can't wait.
