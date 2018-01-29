2 comments

  • Yitong ZhangYitong Zhang, 4 hours ago

    Hey DN, here at OM Studio, we often get first-time clients and startups who aren't sure who to hire for their design needs so we wrote a short guide clarifying some of the differences between different kinds of agencies and freelancers.

    I'd love to hear your experience. When freelancing, how do you set yourself apart from studios/agencies? If you're an agency, how do you stand out from freelancers?

    • Art VandelayArt Vandelay, a minute ago

      So what is the definition of big, medium, small agencies? How many people? Client budget? Roster size? Project type?

