Decision Tracking/Documentation

What tools are you all using to track decisions that are/were made during the Planning, Design and Development processes?

We use Jira/QuickBase to track all of our dev/feature stories but are struggling to find a good way to track decisions that were made and why. (i.e. Why did we decide to do that thing? Was it tech limitations, maybe budget constraints, or something the business decided?). We have just outgrown the ability to do this well by pulling from memory.

Is there anything inside of Jira or QuickBase we may be unaware of? Do you use a completely separate tool? Is it just a .xls file? What works for you all?