Plugins like Craft for Framer?

What if tools like Craft will also be available for Framer, will it change anything?

  • Napoleon WNapoleon W, 12 hours ago

    Oh, I hope this never happens

  • Gokhun GuneyhanGokhun Guneyhan, 3 hours ago

    Considering how many times Sketch crashed in the last few weeks because of Craft (it's up to date and it's not only me), I'd not really suggest that. I understand Invision team is busy with launching Studio, but we still need to use Sketch & Craft without restarting the app 10 times a day.

  • Brian HintonBrian Hinton, 9 hours ago

    I feel you might be able to use Faker to supply some of Craft's functionality.

  • Harper Lieblich, a minute ago

    My core complaint with Craft is how fractured my design workflow still feels. I think InVision has made the right move by building their own layout app, InVision Studio, where they'll have more control to fully integrate the workflow.

    The makers of Framer should be working hard to do the same. Not waiting for a plugin to solve their app's shortcomings.

  • Jrtorrents Dorman , 1 hour ago

    I bought a month sub of Framer today. Its a very very unintuitive app. This is coming from a guy who self taught 3ds Max, Aftereffects etc.

    I wanted to make a simple hover effect and I ended up looking for hours before I managed to get it work. It’s overally complicated for the output you get. Worst waste of time and money ever!

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 12 hours ago

    My thoughts, it will commit more migrations from Sketch to Framer.

