Plugins like Craft for Framer?
17 hours ago from Satbir Arora, Graphic Designer
What if tools like Craft will also be available for Framer, will it change anything?
Oh, I hope this never happens
Considering how many times Sketch crashed in the last few weeks because of Craft (it's up to date and it's not only me), I'd not really suggest that. I understand Invision team is busy with launching Studio, but we still need to use Sketch & Craft without restarting the app 10 times a day.
I feel you might be able to use Faker to supply some of Craft's functionality.
My core complaint with Craft is how fractured my design workflow still feels. I think InVision has made the right move by building their own layout app, InVision Studio, where they'll have more control to fully integrate the workflow.
The makers of Framer should be working hard to do the same. Not waiting for a plugin to solve their app's shortcomings.
I bought a month sub of Framer today. Its a very very unintuitive app. This is coming from a guy who self taught 3ds Max, Aftereffects etc.
I wanted to make a simple hover effect and I ended up looking for hours before I managed to get it work. It’s overally complicated for the output you get. Worst waste of time and money ever!
What does this have to do with Craft or Framer? Or did you mean Framer instead of Sketch?
Oops I meant Framer of course. Edited !
My thoughts, it will commit more migrations from Sketch to Framer.
