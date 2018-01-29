Craft for Framer

Graphic Designer

What if tools like Craft will also be available for Framer, will it change anything?

  • Napoleon WNapoleon W, 2 hours ago

    Oh, I hope this never happens

  • Gokhun GuneyhanGokhun Guneyhan, 1 minute ago

    Considering how many times Sketch crashed in the last few weeks because of Craft (it's up to date and it's not only me), I'd not really suggest that. I understand Invision team is busy with launching Studio, but we still need to use Sketch & Craft without restarting the app 10 times a day.

  • Brian HintonBrian Hinton, a minute ago

    I feel you might be able to use Faker to supply some of Craft's functionality.

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, a minute ago

    My thoughts, it will commit more migrations from Sketch to Framer.

