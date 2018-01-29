Creative Valentines icons set (16 styles, all formats) (futuramo.com)
6 hours ago from Marco Pedrettini, UI Designer
can't find the download link
Looks like you need to sign up: https://futuramo.com/apps/icons
Sign up, and in the Futuramo Icons app, go to the "Love" set. You will find there around 50 free icons.
sign up to download? no, thank you(
May I ask what's wrong in signing up?
nothing personal there. Cheers.
