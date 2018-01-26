For remote workers in agile teams: how do your team do retros?

I recently joined a company that is all-in on agile, but very immature when it comes handling remote employees. I occasionally need to work remote, and have figured out how to make most of the other agile process stuff like iteration planning and standups work, but I'm flummoxed when it comes to retros.

The company currently runs retros that rely heavily on sticky notes, whiteboarding, and a lean coffee-esque process.

I know there are tools that facilitate lean coffee with distributed teams, but would love to hear any real-world examples of how teams make it work.