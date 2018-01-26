For remote workers in agile teams: how do your team do retros?

I recently joined a company that is all-in on agile, but very immature when it comes handling remote employees. I occasionally need to work remote, and have figured out how to make most of the other agile process stuff like iteration planning and standups work, but I'm flummoxed when it comes to retros.

The company currently runs retros that rely heavily on sticky notes, whiteboarding, and a lean coffee-esque process.

I know there are tools that facilitate lean coffee with distributed teams, but would love to hear any real-world examples of how teams make it work.

  • Chris Gallello, 2 hours ago

    The Purple.pm team is remote. IMO the more important thing is that the person running the retro asks the right questions. But because we're remote, we use Google Sheets - we have a column for "What went well", "What risks do we face", "What could have gone better", and "Action Item". And then a separate sheet for each week.

    Types of questions I ask: * Anything you guys are proud of this week? * { Name } was there anything that didn't go well for you? (if I notice one person is quiet) * Are there any parts of our process that you all felt like are slowing you down?

    We also do the blameless retro thing. Even if one person dropped the ball one something, we think of it as "how should the process change so that it doesn't happen again?" rather than "hey, that person dropped the ball".

    Lastly, at the start of each retro, we look through the action items of the previous week and check to see if they were accomplished, then duplicate the sheet to start this week's retro.

    Hope this helps!

  • Thomas MathewThomas Mathew, a minute ago

    I'd recommend Mural for sticky notes and 'whiteboarding lite.' It's super smooth and easy to learn.

    I'd also recommend emphasizing the need for advance preparation (honestly, this should be important for any meeting but becomes glaringly obvious with remote teams) and asynchronous updates (not everything has to be done at the same time in the same room—figure out what does and doesn't need real-time collaboration).

  • Adrian HowardAdrian Howard, 4 minutes ago

    I've done remote retros with trello — hell a few times with a shared google sheets page! Also with various virtual whiteboard/post it systems like mural.ly & realtimeboard.com

    There are also specialised tools like https://www.retrium.com.

    Another thing I've done is pairing everybody — and making sure that each remote person is paired with somebody onsite.

    A good first step is to raise the issue as a retrospective topic — get everybody on the team involved in trying to solve it.

  • Eric Chu, 6 hours ago

    I recently ran a remote retro using Trello, was pretty successful.

