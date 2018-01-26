Animated mockups. Do you use them?
11 hours ago from Olivier Heitz, Senior Product Designer. Founder of https://SketchTalk.io
I'm collecting free quality mockups and share them here: https://themockup.club/
Should I include animated mockups? I don't really see the point of animating a device to show a static image but who am I to judge? Do you use them?
