Animated mockups. Do you use them?

11 hours ago from , Senior Product Designer. Founder of https://SketchTalk.io

I'm collecting free quality mockups and share them here: https://themockup.club/

Should I include animated mockups? I don't really see the point of animating a device to show a static image but who am I to judge? Do you use them?

example of an animated mockup

8 comments

  • Kyle CaseKyle Case, 6 hours ago

    I don't think animating a static image like this is useful, but adding interactivity or simulating app interactions with animations can be valuable.

    8 points
  • Sean LesterSean Lester, 3 hours ago

    This is about as masurbatory a thing as one could make in this sphere.

    7 points
    • Olivier HeitzOlivier Heitz, 3 hours ago

      Hahahaha! right

      But seriously, one use case just came to my mind. If one is interested in using some of the frames of the animation as stills… Maybe then?

      1 point
  • Andrew RichardsonAndrew Richardson, 3 hours ago

    I despise this.

    I also have a problem with the whole "angled" device to show off your designs. No one looks at a phone at an angle and when you do that it's just obscuring the design.

    It just reeks of a lack of confidence in what you've made you actually want to feature the device over the design.

    4 points
  • Calum Clark, 1 hour ago

    I suppose it draws the eye? I could see using this rotating mockup to illustrate a motion-based control on the phone, though. In general I'd avoid things like this unless motion is important to the interaction being illustrated. It makes a static mock hard to read.

    2 points
  • Christian DorianChristian Dorian, 3 hours ago

    I could see the tilting being a good way illustrate parallax or AR behavior??? But the flipping not so useful

    1 point
  • Josh Sanders, 1 hour ago

    .... no. Why add extra noise that severely limits ability to view the actual work. There are far better ways to implement and present one's understanding of motion/interaction design.

    1 point