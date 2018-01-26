Resources for learning Framer?
13 hours ago from Nick Hiley, Product Designer
Hey guys,
I’m looking to start using Framer as my main design app and really want to master the code side of things. Can you recommend any good resources for this?
13 hours ago from Nick Hiley, Product Designer
Honestly, I think this is one of framer's biggest shortcomings. So far I've found that Pablo Stanley's Crash Corse https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWlUJU11tp4f41p4dzizVkjjTQ38kA0wG They have a facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/framerjs and a slack channel, https://framer-slack-signup.herokuapp.com/
Best of luck!
That video series looks very promising, I’ll take a look, thanks!
This is great, thank you!
I found the documentation on Framer really helpful. Particularly the programming guide: https://framer.com/getstarted/guides/programming/ and the code guide: https://framer.com/getstarted/guides/code/ And Mike Johnson's videos on https://www.framercasts.com/ are great.
Not code related but handy for material design systems - https://uipie.co/design-freebies/icons/free-icons-set-of-300-material-icons-for-figma
