  J R, 2 hours ago

    Pardon me for being cynical, but this reads like an ad on why we should surrender our privacy to a company like Google... "It's ok to take hundreds of pictures of you and your surroundings because we're not evil...Our AI is human-centered. We are solving real human needs....".

    I think the value of artificial intelligence is very clear. From an ethics perspective, the argument should be when it's ok or not ok to use it, instead of trying to make it sound that we should allow AI to be a part of our lives as long as it's designed in a benevolent way. That's not a feature. It should be the foundation of any product that is getting access to details of my life.

  William Guerra, 8 hours ago

    first I've heard of "google clips"

    why does this product look like its designed specifically for capturing pics/videos of children? I'm sure there's some market for it, but is the tech that limited that it doesn't really serve any other purpose?

