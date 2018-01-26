Which are the most time saving design tools/plugins you know?
15 hours ago from Chris Lüders, Freelance UX Designer
According to this article about AI automatisation of design work, I want to ask you: Which smart and time saving design tools or plugins do you use? The best and smartest tool I know is the autolayout plugin for Sketch. Please name us your favourites!
