Help me pick a new monitor!
1 day ago from Nick Woodman, Graphic Designer and Digital Strategist
I need your help! I just landed a new job and they said I could have an external monitor. In terms of software that I'll be using... I am going to be working in Sketch, Illustrator and Photoshop. I'll also be in Google Drive, Dropbox and the usually Software Product Design lineup of tools.
Since we designers love constraints... I'm mainly looking for something that: - I can get through staples.ca - Is inexpensive - Has good colour calibration/accuracy
Plz help, thx!
