Which UI kits are most useful to you?

5 hours ago from , Design Marketing, UI/UX @ Adobe

Hi Everyone,

We worked with five talented designers to create these free UI kits for Adobe XD:

  • Smartwatch UI Kit by Marcelo Silva
  • Sky Travel Companion UI Kit by Sarah Parmenter
  • Navigo Transportation UI Kit by Aurélien Salomon
  • Game Console UI Kit by Michael Wong
  • Dashboard UI Kit by Pek Pongpaet

You can learn more about the designers and download the kits from this blog

We’d love to hear what you think about these kits. Which are most useful to you? Are there other kits that you want to see? Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

  • paavo koyapaavo koya, 4 minutes ago

    These are gorgeous and I'm loving the mixture of day and night themes. Definitely a lot of inspiration to be found here.

