Which of these UI kits made for Adobe XD are most useful to you?

1 day ago from , Design Marketing, UI/UX @ Adobe

Hi Everyone,

We recently worked with five designers to create more free UI kits for Adobe XD:

  • Smartwatch UI Kit by Marcelo Silva
  • Sky Travel Companion UI Kit by Sarah Parmenter
  • Navigo Transportation UI Kit by Aurélien Salomon
  • Game Console UI Kit by Michael Wong
  • Dashboard UI Kit by Pek Pongpaet

You can learn more about the designers and download the kits from this blog

We’d love to hear what you think about these kits and about UI kits in general. Which ones are most useful to you? Are there other kits that you want to see? Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

17 comments

  • Dexter W, 18 hours ago

    This thread title is misleading..

    8 points
    • Kyle Galle, 16 hours ago

      Hi Dexter, thank you for the note. To clarify, the goal of the post is to discuss UI kits. I appreciate any suggestions, comments, or questions from the community!

      0 points
      • Denis RojcykDenis Rojcyk, 8 hours ago

        To discuss which UI kits? UI Kits in general? Or those you provided?

        2 points
        • Kyle Galle, 4 minutes ago

          Hi Denis, thank you for the questions. Feedback on the kits mentioned would be helpful. I also appreciate any discussion on UI kits in general.

          0 points
      • George Brown, 4 hours ago

        It's still misleading bud. It would be better if you'd ask 'which ui kit of done for adobe xd is most useful for you' or something like that.

        U should supposed to be the 'refreshed' face of Adobe. Do not ignore your users comments and try to defend copywriters. Adobe has already a very bad reputation for years ignoring their users. You've been doing very good so far listening people. Pls don't stop that. No offence or not implying that ur not listening or something- just a friendly reminder because I am concerned of Adobe brand itself. not the XD team.

        0 points
        • Kyle Galle, a minute ago

          Hi George, thank you for friendly reminder. I updated the title to make the discussion more specific. We're here to listen to the community. I appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback.

          0 points
  • Diego Velazquez, 9 hours ago

    I'm actually working on updating old softwares with new technologies, so the Dashboard UI Kit was really helpful for me. It would be nice to see more Admins UI Kits following some popular guidelines like material, fluent, carbon, etc.

    1 point
    • Kyle Galle, 6 hours ago

      Hi Diego, glad you found it helpful! Thank you for the feedback too; that's helpful as we think about the next set of UI kits to create.

      0 points
  • Ryan Slama, 19 hours ago

    Navigo in particular there feels very modern and fresh.

    1 point
  • paavo koyapaavo koya, 3 hours ago

    These are gorgeous and I'm loving the mixture of day and night themes. Definitely a lot of inspiration to be found here.

    1 point
  • Jay Tyagi, 13 minutes ago

    Thanks for all these. Love the Navigo kit.

    However, can you guys please create some wireframing/IA kit for XD? It will speed up things for information architects cum designers like me.

    1 point
    • Kyle Galle, 5 minutes ago

      Hi Jay, thanks for the feedback. There is a wireframe kit available here. It has some flowchart and connector elements in the Wires-Web kit. Let me know if that helps!

      0 points
  • Serious Situations™Serious Situations™, 2 hours ago

    The turn Adobe has taken is just sad. Commissioning random UI Kits (which frankly are useless to any actual designers, unless we're talking about a widely adopted design system) as opposed to creating functioning products is not the right way to boost adoption. And posting here without being transparent as to why you're doing it (publicity) isn't either.

    0 points
    • Kyle Galle, 1 minute ago

      Hi Serious, thanks for the feedback. It sounds like these kits weren’t what you were expecting from us. More product functionality and UI kits for popular design systems; we’re on it!

      0 points