Which of these UI kits made for Adobe XD are most useful to you?
1 day ago from Kyle Galle, Design Marketing, UI/UX @ Adobe
Hi Everyone,
We recently worked with five designers to create more free UI kits for Adobe XD:
- Smartwatch UI Kit by Marcelo Silva
- Sky Travel Companion UI Kit by Sarah Parmenter
- Navigo Transportation UI Kit by Aurélien Salomon
- Game Console UI Kit by Michael Wong
- Dashboard UI Kit by Pek Pongpaet
You can learn more about the designers and download the kits from this blog
We’d love to hear what you think about these kits and about UI kits in general. Which ones are most useful to you? Are there other kits that you want to see? Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.
