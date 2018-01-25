15 comments

  • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 3 hours ago

    Congrats! Webflow seriously the best thing that happen to the designers. Especially the ones who mutter "if only I knew how to code"

    9 points
  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 4 hours ago

    When I hear "webflow" I expect a lot of elements spinning around the page while I scrolling! Surprised with your simplicity ) Well done obv!

    6 points
    • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 1 hour ago

      Webflow is literally a visual interface for CSS and JS animations. So it's whatever you want it to be. The code output is fairly good. When I use it, I'll create a site and then just modify the code so its a little cleaner. Faster than building from scratch.

      1 point
  • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 5 hours ago

    Love webflow. I just wish they were able to output code in bootstrap/foundation/etc. Too many clients of mine require this because that's what their devs know.

    1 point
  • Michael GoldkampMichael Goldkamp, 1 hour ago

    I'm Tomás Martínez, a Product Designer who has worked with startups, agencies and small and large companies

    Looks goods! noticed a typo on the about me section (First section I look at).

    0 points
    • Tomas Martinez, 1 minute ago

      Thank you for the tip! Since my first language is Spanish, I still fail writing in English sometimes :)

      0 points
  • Mattan IngramMattan Ingram, 9 minutes ago

    Webflow is such a fantastic product, even when you already know HTML/CSS.

    I wish I could use Webflow's animation/interaction interface for my non-webflow sites.

    0 points
  • Jacob JJacob J, 1 hour ago

    Everything is getting blocked by my adblocker

    0 points
  • Todd FTodd F, 1 minute ago

    I'd be into Webflow if it was a stand alone product like Blox.

    0 points
  • Bjorn Lindholm, 3 minutes ago

    Nice portfolio and some really nice work.

    I noticed the social media links in the footer are empty links

    0 points
  • Ashraf AliAshraf Ali, 2 hours ago

    Excellent work. I appreciate your incorporation of case studies in your websites. The clear, large visuals coupled with the subtle animations makes this a compelling portfolio. I am curious, why are you focused on affordable and beautiful products specifically? How do you qualify what projects are affordable?

    0 points
    • Tomas Martinez, 42 minutes ago

      Thank you for your feedback! I appreciate all the good words :)

      And you are right about the 'affordable'. It was kind of a lost in translation. I think 'usable' is a better word and I've already changed it. Thank you so much!

      1 point