My first portfolio. Built with webflow (bytomas.com)
9 hours ago from Tomas Martinez, UI / UX Designer
9 hours ago from Tomas Martinez, UI / UX Designer
Congrats! Webflow seriously the best thing that happen to the designers. Especially the ones who mutter "if only I knew how to code"
When I hear "webflow" I expect a lot of elements spinning around the page while I scrolling! Surprised with your simplicity ) Well done obv!
Webflow is literally a visual interface for CSS and JS animations. So it's whatever you want it to be. The code output is fairly good. When I use it, I'll create a site and then just modify the code so its a little cleaner. Faster than building from scratch.
Love webflow. I just wish they were able to output code in bootstrap/foundation/etc. Too many clients of mine require this because that's what their devs know.
Webflow is based on Bootstrap.
It's not. It has it's out layout system.
It is. The 2nd paragraph here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Webflow
I'm Tomás Martínez, a Product Designer who has worked with startups, agencies and small and large companies
Looks goods! noticed a typo on the about me section (First section I look at).
Thank you for the tip! Since my first language is Spanish, I still fail writing in English sometimes :)
Webflow is such a fantastic product, even when you already know HTML/CSS.
I wish I could use Webflow's animation/interaction interface for my non-webflow sites.
Everything is getting blocked by my adblocker
I'd be into Webflow if it was a stand alone product like Blox.
Nice portfolio and some really nice work.
I noticed the social media links in the footer are empty links
Excellent work. I appreciate your incorporation of case studies in your websites. The clear, large visuals coupled with the subtle animations makes this a compelling portfolio. I am curious, why are you focused on affordable and beautiful products specifically? How do you qualify what projects are affordable?
Thank you for your feedback! I appreciate all the good words :)
And you are right about the 'affordable'. It was kind of a lost in translation. I think 'usable' is a better word and I've already changed it. Thank you so much!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now