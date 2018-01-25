1 comment

    Hey everyone, We are thrilled to launch the third season of the Hacking UI podcast!

    Our first season was called “Scaling a Design Team”, season 2 was called “Scaling a Side Project”, and we’ve decided to name this season “Scaling a Career”.

    In this season we have 10 amazing guests for you, that are leaders and influencers from a variety of different backgrounds. Design managers, development leaders, entrepreneurs and product geniuses.

    You’ll be listening to our interviews with Brad Frost (inventor of the Atomic Design system), Maria Giudice (VP Creative at Autodesk), Samuel Hulick (Founder of UserOnboard.com and author of The Elements of User Onboarding), Noa Kagan (Founder of AppSumo, Creator of SumoMe, 30th employee at Facebook and 4th at Mint) and more.

    In this first episode we had a fascinating talk with Keenan Cummings from Airbnb.

    Cheers!

