The third season of the Hacking UI Podcast is coming out tomorrow! Check out some of the guests... (twitter.com)
13 hours ago from Sagi Shrieber, Co-founder of HackingUI.com, Creator of the Side Project Accelerator
It's going down tomorrow! Check it out on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/il/podcast/the-hacking-ui-podcast/id1078107474)
Or look for "The Hacking UI Podcast" on your favorite podcast app, and be sure to turn on Notifications :)
Guests include Brad Frost (inventor of Atomic Design), Samuel Hulick (Founder of UserOnboard.com), Maria Giudice (VP Creative at Autodesk), and more...
