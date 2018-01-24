Anyone tried it out? Reduce Sketch Files (flawlessapp.io)
1 day ago from Hüseyin Yilmaz, Design @taikonauten
i don't have a huge need for reducing sketch file size. all i do is File -> Reduce File Size or whatever.
One of my personal trick to significantly reduce sketch file that I would share, is to import already optimised png files and a wise library usage
Thanks for that! It looks interesting… Though I don't know how I feel about deleting hidden layers and unused symbols.
Sometimes Layers are hidden on purpose and sometimes I'll create a lot of symbols because I know I'll need them (even if they're not in the design yet).
I'd be curious how this handles Sketch Libraries too? Surely it wouldn't touch those…
But in my workflow, this might be helpful to make a "fresh start". I use Abstract so I'd probably save and commit my "heavy file" (for safety in case I need to go back), use this Reduce App and commit again as a fresh start.
Those are options - you can choose to keep hidden layers and symbols.
