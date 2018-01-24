TrueUX — a Command-Based UX Tool Built for Speed (with Live Prototype) (medium.com)
7 hours ago from Jochem Gerritsen, Co-founder at TrueUX
Hi everyone,
We just put our prototype online of TrueUX — A command-based UX tool. You can try it out here: https://trueuxapp.pythonanywhere.com or read more about our thoughts behind it on Medium.
I'd love for you to try it out, create some wireframes and a potential scenario and leave your comments and feedback here! Thanks!
