  • Jochem Gerritsen, 5 hours ago

    Hi everyone,

    We just put our prototype online of TrueUX — A command-based UX tool. You can try it out here: https://trueuxapp.pythonanywhere.com or read more about our thoughts behind it on Medium.

    I'd love for you to try it out, create some wireframes and a potential scenario and leave your comments and feedback here! Thanks!

