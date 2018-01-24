1 comment

  • Ahmed Sulajman, 3 hours ago

    Hello, everyone! It's Ahmed here, founder of Flawless App (the team behind Reduce).

    In this article, I've described how we designed a Reduce App – macOS application for Sketch file size optimisation.

    At first, Reduce was an internal tool only. (it was a script for terminal) but the demand for such tool in the team grew so we decided to humanise it in a form of macOS menu bar application. And we've done so in 1 week.

    I've described the whole process with examples and resources we've used on the way. The key pitfalls and challenges were outlined as lessons.

    I hope our experience will save you a decent amount of time in your design process. Also, I'd really love to hear any feedback or thoughts you have regarding the article.

