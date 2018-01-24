Bonsai – Style Guide by This Also (bonsai.thisalso.com)
9 hours ago from Brett Bergeron, Creative Director @ThisAlso
Hey everyone, we're a product design studio in Brooklyn. We've published a few projects here before, like our site and some apps we've made. This time, we're sharing the style guide that we developed internally.
About six months ago, we started reflecting on how we present our studio and our work. The more we thought about it, the harder we worked to strip down our visual system to a clean, utilitarian toolbox that we could use for everything from prototypes to presentations.
We had a ton of fun and learned a lot in the process, and we wanted to share what we put together with the community. You can also see the system live by going to our site and typing "debug," or by going straight to this link. There's a little GUI there for seeing how we laid everything out.
You can also check out this twitter thread we shared yesterday, which has some more pieces of the process: https://twitter.com/ThisAlso/status/955892394913869830
I am in awe of this style guide. Amazing work.
The typography system is very intriguing. Great job!
Love the guidelines around writing, very refreshing to see clichés like 'hustle' and 'take over the world' called out for the pap that they are.
