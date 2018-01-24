Show DN: No-code backend template to deploy backends up to 10x faster (producthunt.com)
11 hours ago from Levon Terteryan, Founder @ Zeroqode
How much flexibility is there for implementing custom business flows? Does it generate code based on configuration alone, or is there a simple way to interface with the platform with custom code?
Hey Eerik, thanks for your question. The backend is totally flexible. It's a template with some functionality already pre-built, which can be modified or extended. However the template is built without code using no-code platform Bubble. And is hosted on Bubble as well. The modifications would have to be made without code too. Hope that helps, but if not don't hesitate to shoot more questions here or on our forum at https://forum.zeroqode.com. Thanks!
Nice landing.
Thanks! :)
