Can I make a chat bubble as a symbol in sketch?
3 hours ago from Romain Sourdiaux, UI / UX Designer
I have to design a chat app, a bit like messenger. It takes so much time to create all the chat bubbles individually.
Do you know if I can make those chat bubbles as a symbol in Sketch?
FYI: The way the bubble should work is that it should resize its width to wrapped the text (You can see more about the idea here https://stackoverflow.com/questions/45213995/android-resize-chat-bubbles-width-to-wrapped-text)
Thanks!
