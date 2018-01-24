Bolt (bolt.com)
8 hours ago from Philip Lester, CEO @ Dreamten & GiveForms
8 hours ago from Philip Lester, CEO @ Dreamten & GiveForms
Is it just me or do these websites always look kind of the same?
Front page call to action: "See How It Works" then
Modal: "See A Demo" and their asking for a bunch of contact information so they can call you and hassle you with email. Fdat.
Awful.
I buy, pay for and use loads of digital products. I can't stand any digital product where you have to go through some growth hacking rigmarole and talk to some salesperson. We went with Mixpanel over Heap for this very reason.
If your saas product is hiding behind a curtain and requires a salesperson to demonstrate, in 95% of cases you've lost. Marginally, this kind of crap may work with people selling into old school industries, real estate, etc.,
"See how it works"
Modal telling me a sales person will call me
No thanks.
Nice enough design and some big claims on improvements but as Jon Myers said, this sort of straight to sales pitch type message leaves me colder than cold.
Very Stripe-esque, but feels copied rather than original. And agree with others, that "See How It Works" link is useless. Do they really expect people to enter a whole bunch of info just to have a salesman call them? If your product is really that great, it should speak for itself.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now