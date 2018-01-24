Bolt (bolt.com)

  • Robin BierensRobin Bierens, 2 hours ago

    Is it just me or do these websites always look kind of the same?

  • Jon MyersJon Myers, 2 hours ago

    Front page call to action: "See How It Works" then

    Modal: "See A Demo" and their asking for a bunch of contact information so they can call you and hassle you with email. Fdat.

    Awful.

    I buy, pay for and use loads of digital products. I can't stand any digital product where you have to go through some growth hacking rigmarole and talk to some salesperson. We went with Mixpanel over Heap for this very reason.

    If your saas product is hiding behind a curtain and requires a salesperson to demonstrate, in 95% of cases you've lost. Marginally, this kind of crap may work with people selling into old school industries, real estate, etc.,

  • James Young, 1 hour ago

    "See how it works"

    Modal telling me a sales person will call me

    No thanks.

    Nice enough design and some big claims on improvements but as Jon Myers said, this sort of straight to sales pitch type message leaves me colder than cold.

  • Kyle Greely, 1 minute ago

    Very Stripe-esque, but feels copied rather than original. And agree with others, that "See How It Works" link is useless. Do they really expect people to enter a whole bunch of info just to have a salesman call them? If your product is really that great, it should speak for itself.

